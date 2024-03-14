We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Best Value Stocks to Buy for March 14th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, March 14th:
International Money Express, Inc. (IMXI - Free Report) : This money remittance services company carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.2% over the last 60 days.
INTERNATIONAL MONEY EXPRESS, INC. Price and Consensus
INTERNATIONAL MONEY EXPRESS, INC. price-consensus-chart | INTERNATIONAL MONEY EXPRESS, INC. Quote
International Money Express has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.15, compared with 14.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
INTERNATIONAL MONEY EXPRESS, INC. PE Ratio (TTM)
INTERNATIONAL MONEY EXPRESS, INC. pe-ratio-ttm | INTERNATIONAL MONEY EXPRESS, INC. Quote
Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (SKWD - Free Report) : This insurance holding company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.2% over the last 60 days.
Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. Price and Consensus
Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. Quote
Skyward has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 13.89, compared with 16.60 for industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. Quote
DaVita Inc. (DVA - Free Report) : This dialysis services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6% over the last 60 days.
DaVita Inc. Price and Consensus
DaVita Inc. price-consensus-chart | DaVita Inc. Quote
DaVita has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 15.53, compared with 18.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
DaVita Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
DaVita Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | DaVita Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.