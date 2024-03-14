Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Value Stocks to Buy for March 14th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, March 14th:

International Money Express, Inc. (IMXI - Free Report) : This money remittance services company carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.2% over the last 60 days.

INTERNATIONAL MONEY EXPRESS, INC. Price and Consensus

INTERNATIONAL MONEY EXPRESS, INC. Price and Consensus

INTERNATIONAL MONEY EXPRESS, INC. price-consensus-chart | INTERNATIONAL MONEY EXPRESS, INC. Quote

International Money Express has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.15, compared with 14.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

INTERNATIONAL MONEY EXPRESS, INC. PE Ratio (TTM)

INTERNATIONAL MONEY EXPRESS, INC. PE Ratio (TTM)

INTERNATIONAL MONEY EXPRESS, INC. pe-ratio-ttm | INTERNATIONAL MONEY EXPRESS, INC. Quote

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (SKWD - Free Report) : This insurance holding company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.2% over the last 60 days.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. Quote

Skyward has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 13.89, compared with 16.60 for industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. Quote

DaVita Inc. (DVA - Free Report) : This dialysis services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6% over the last 60 days.

DaVita Inc. Price and Consensus

DaVita Inc. Price and Consensus

DaVita Inc. price-consensus-chart | DaVita Inc. Quote

DaVita has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 15.53, compared with 18.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

DaVita Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

DaVita Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

DaVita Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | DaVita Inc. Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


DaVita Inc. (DVA) - free report >>

INTERNATIONAL MONEY EXPRESS, INC. (IMXI) - free report >>

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (SKWD) - free report >>

Published in

medical