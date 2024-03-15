We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Shutterstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for March 15th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT - Free Report) : This critical digital infrastructure technologies company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 days.
Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NRIM - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Northrim Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.8% over the last 60 days.
Heidelberg Materials AG (HDELY - Free Report) : This producer of cement, asphalt and ready-mixed concrete has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.1% over the last 60 days.
Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (BRKL - Free Report) : This bank holding company for the Brookline Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.4% over the last 60 days.
Bank7 Corp. (BSVN - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Bank7 has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days.
