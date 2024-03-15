Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for March 15th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT - Free Report) : This critical digital infrastructure technologies company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 days.

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NRIM - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Northrim Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.8% over the last 60 days.

Heidelberg Materials AG (HDELY - Free Report) : This producer of cement, asphalt and ready-mixed concrete has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.1% over the last 60 days.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (BRKL - Free Report) : This bank holding company for the Brookline Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.4% over the last 60 days.

Bank7 Corp. (BSVN - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Bank7 has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


