Bear of the Day: AirSculpt (AIRS)
When the market is hot, you feel like you can do no wrong. Then, there’s a little hiccup and you quickly see how things can go South in a hurry. It’s important to know the fundamentals when you’re looking at longer-term investment ideas. Stocks with strong earnings trends are essential over the long run. At the end of the day, stocks really are a function of their earnings.
At Zacks, stocks which are Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) stocks are those with the weakest earnings trends. It’s important to understand why estimates are moving in the wrong direction if you’re holding onto a stock in this range.
Today’s Bear of the Day is Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) AirSculpt Technologies ((AIRS - Free Report) ). AirSculpt Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on operating as a holding company for EBS Intermediate Parent LLC that provides body contouring procedure services in the United States. The company offers AirSculpt, a next-generation body contouring procedure that removes unwanted fat and tightens skin in a minimally invasive procedure. It also provides AirSculpt+, a procedure that permanently removes fat and tightens the skin with unparalleled precision and finesse; and AirSculpt Smooth, an advanced cellulite removal tool.
The reason for the unfavorable Zacks Rank is that recent earnings estimate revisions have been moving in the negative direction. Current year Zacks Consensus Estimates are off rom 51 cents to 48 cents for the current year while next year’s number is off from 63 cents to 61 cents over the last thirty days. Two analysts have come out and cut those numbers.
It’s not all doom and gloom for AIRS though. Even with those negative moves, current year EPS growth is forecast to come in at 71.43% with next year’s number at 26.04%. That’s on revenue growth of 11.82% this year and 15.01% next year.
We have AirSculpt in the Technology Services industry which ranks in the Top 35% of our Zacks Industry Rank. There are several names within that industry which are in the good graces of our Zacks Rank. That includes AppLovin ((APP - Free Report) ) and Block ((SQ - Free Report) ).