We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Turbulence Plagues Boeing (BA)
Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) stock Boeing ((BA - Free Report) ) is a multinational corporation primarily known for designing, manufacturing, and selling aircraft. The company is a major player in the aerospace industry, providing commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human spaceflight, and launch systems. Boeing’s portfolio includes iconic aircraft such as the 737,747, 777, and 787.
Boeing is the second-worst performer in the S&P 500 Index year-to-date, only behind Tesla.
What’s behind the poor performance?
In recent years, Boeing has faced significant challenges stemming from safety and quality concerns.
Safety Issues Snowball
A plethora of recent safety scares include a tire that fell off a United Airlines ((UAL - Free Report) ) plane during takeoff.
Then, there was a sudden midair drop on a recent Latam Airlines Boeing Dreamliner flight traveling from Sydney to New Zealand, which injured roughly 50 passengers.
Bad Press Continues: Suicide Under Suspicious Circumstances
The story gets weirder for Boeing. John Barnett worked for Boeing over 30 years before retiring in 2017.
However, Barnett, who was a quality manager at the Dreamliner plant, emerged as a whistleblower, saying that aircraft safety was often compromised and sub-standard parts were used to speed up production.
Early last week, news broke that Barnett was found dead due to an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Regardless of the official story, many people online are speculating that the apparent suicide was too coincidental, considering that Barnett had been providing evidence in a whistleblower lawsuit against one of the most influential companies.
DOJ Investigation Pressures BA Shares
Now, the news is getting worse for Boeing as the US Department of Justice announced a criminal investigation into the Alaska Airlines Boeing door plug blowout this January.
Bottom Line
Boeing’s struggles, compounded by safety and quality concerns, have cast a shadow over its once-storied reputation. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) designation and a position as the second-worst performer in the S&P 500 Index this year, the company faces mounting challenges. Ongoing safety concerns coupled with a DOJ investigation means the aerospace giant faces a crucial juncture in restoring trust and rectifying its operational shortcomings to regain investor confidence and industry leadership.