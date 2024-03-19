See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Momentum Stock to Buy for March 19th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, March 19th:
Velocity Financial (VEL - Free Report) : This property mortgage solutions company which offers property loans for real estate investors and small business owners, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.2% over the last 60 days.
Velocity Financial’s shares gained 15.4% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 9.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Veeva Systems (VEEV - Free Report) : This company which offers cloud-based software applications and data solutions for the life sciences industry, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10% over the last 60 days.
Veeva Systems’ shares gained 24.8% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 9.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
General Motors (GM - Free Report) :This company which, is one of the world’s largest automakers, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.3% over the last 60 days.
General Motor’s shares gained 15.4% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 9.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
