Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Momentum Stock to Buy for March 19th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, March 19th:

Velocity Financial (VEL - Free Report) : This property mortgage solutions company which offers property loans for real estate investors and small business owners, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.2% over the last 60 days.

Velocity Financial, Inc. Price and Consensus

Velocity Financial, Inc. Price and Consensus

Velocity Financial, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Velocity Financial, Inc. Quote

Velocity Financial’s shares gained 15.4% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 9.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Velocity Financial, Inc. Price

Velocity Financial, Inc. Price

Velocity Financial, Inc. price | Velocity Financial, Inc. Quote

Veeva Systems (VEEV - Free Report) : This company which offers cloud-based software applications and data solutions for the life sciences industry, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10% over the last 60 days.

Veeva Systems Inc. Price and Consensus

Veeva Systems Inc. Price and Consensus

Veeva Systems Inc. price-consensus-chart | Veeva Systems Inc. Quote

Veeva Systems’ shares gained 24.8% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 9.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Veeva Systems Inc. Price

Veeva Systems Inc. Price

Veeva Systems Inc. price | Veeva Systems Inc. Quote

General Motors (GM - Free Report) :This company which, is one of the world’s largest automakers, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.3% over the last 60 days.

General Motors Company Price and Consensus

General Motors Company Price and Consensus

General Motors Company price-consensus-chart | General Motors Company Quote

General Motor’s shares gained 15.4% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 9.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

General Motors Company Price

General Motors Company Price

General Motors Company price | General Motors Company Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

 

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


General Motors Company (GM) - free report >>

Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV) - free report >>

Velocity Financial, Inc. (VEL) - free report >>

Published in

auto-tires-trucks computers finance