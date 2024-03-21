Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Value Stocks to Buy for March 20th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, March 20th:  

International Money Express (IMXI - Free Report) : This company that offer wire transfer and other processing services to customers through network of sending and paying agents located primarily in the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico as well as throughout Latin America, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.2% over the last 60 days.

International Money Express has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.62 compared with 10.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

DNOW INC (DNOW - Free Report) : This company which, is a supplier of energy and industrial products and packaged, engineered process and production equipment, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.9% over the last 60 days.

DNOW INC has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 14.75 compared with 20.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

International Seaways (INSW - Free Report) : This tanker company which, provides energy transportation services for crude oil and petroleum products, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.1% over the last 60 days.

International Seaways has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.79 compared with 8.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.


