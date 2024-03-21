See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Growth Stocks to Buy for March 20th
Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today March 20th:
Powell Industries (POWL - Free Report) : This company which, is a strategic supplier of choice for highly complex and integrated systems for distribution and control of electrical energy and other critical processes, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 44.2% over the last 60 days.
Powell Industries has a PEG ratio of 1.46 compared with 1.67 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Ultrapar Participacoes(UGP - Free Report) : This major Brazilian industrial group, which is one of the largest distributors of liquefied petroleum gas in Brazil and a leading producer of petrochemicals and chemical, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 28.0% over the last 60 days.
Ultrapar Participacoes has a PEG ratio of 3.56 compared with 3.76 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
AZEK (AZEK - Free Report) : This company, which is manufacturer of residential and commercial building products, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.1% over the last 60 days.
AZEK has a PEG ratio of 1.41 compared with 2.15 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
