Image: Bigstock
Best Value Stocks to Buy for March 22nd
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, March 22nd:
General Motors (GM - Free Report) : This company which is one of the world’s largest automakers, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.3% over the last 60 days.
General Motors has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.82 compared with 6.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Stifel Financial (SF - Free Report) : This financial services and bank holding company, which provides wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions globally, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.
Stifel Financial has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.1 compared with 21.6 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Brinker International (EAT - Free Report) : This company which operates, develops and franchises various restaurants under Chili’s Grill & Bar (Chili’s) and Maggiano’s Little Italy (Maggiano’s) brands, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.6% over the last 60 days.
Brinker International has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 12.7 compared with 39.4 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
