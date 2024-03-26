Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for March 26th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK - Free Report) : This shipping company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 27.1% over the last 60 days.

Demant A/S (WILYY - Free Report) : This healthcare and audio technology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.9% over the last 60 days.

Tesco PLC (TSCDY - Free Report) : This grocery retailer company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.9% over the last 60 days.

Upwork Inc. (UPWK - Free Report) : This online recruitment services provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.9% over the last 60 days.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HENKY - Free Report) : This diversified consumer products company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 15.5% over the last 60 days.

