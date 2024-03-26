We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for March 26th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK - Free Report) : This shipping company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 27.1% over the last 60 days.
Star Bulk Carriers Corp. Price and Consensus
Star Bulk Carriers Corp. price-consensus-chart | Star Bulk Carriers Corp. Quote
Demant A/S (WILYY - Free Report) : This healthcare and audio technology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.9% over the last 60 days.
Demant A/S Unsponsored ADR Price and Consensus
Demant A/S Unsponsored ADR price-consensus-chart | Demant A/S Unsponsored ADR Quote
Tesco PLC (TSCDY - Free Report) : This grocery retailer company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.9% over the last 60 days.
Tesco PLC Price and Consensus
Tesco PLC price-consensus-chart | Tesco PLC Quote
Upwork Inc. (UPWK - Free Report) : This online recruitment services provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.9% over the last 60 days.
Upwork Inc. Price and Consensus
Upwork Inc. price-consensus-chart | Upwork Inc. Quote
Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HENKY - Free Report) : This diversified consumer products company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 15.5% over the last 60 days.
Henkel AG & Co. Price and Consensus
Henkel AG & Co. price-consensus-chart | Henkel AG & Co. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.