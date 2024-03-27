See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for March 26th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, March 26:
Demant A/S (WILYY - Free Report) : This healthcare and audio technology company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.9% over the last 60 days.
Demant's shares gained 16% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 9.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (VCTR - Free Report) : This asset management company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 2.4% over the last 60 days.
Victory Capital Holdings' shares gained 19.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 9.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK - Free Report) : This shipping company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 27.1% over the last 60 days.
Star Bulk Carriers Corp's shares gained 17% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 9.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
