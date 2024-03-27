Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for March 26th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, March 26:

Demant A/S (WILYY - Free Report) : This healthcare and audio technology company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.9% over the last 60 days.

Demant's shares gained 16% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 9.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (VCTR - Free Report) : This asset management company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 2.4% over the last 60 days.         

Victory Capital Holdings' shares gained 19.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 9.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK - Free Report) : This shipping company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 27.1% over the last 60 days.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp's shares gained 17% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 9.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

 

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.


