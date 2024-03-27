Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for March 27th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL - Free Report) : This cruise company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.4% over the last 60 days.

PAVmed Inc. (PAVM - Free Report) : This medical device company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 93.3% over the last 60 days.

Banc of California, Inc. (BANC - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Banc of California has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 days.

Proto Labs, Inc. (PRLB - Free Report) : This digital fabrication company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 11% over the last 60 days.

Installed Building Products, Inc. (IBP - Free Report) : This installation services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.2% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here


