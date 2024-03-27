We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New Strong Buy Stocks for March 27th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL - Free Report) : This cruise company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.4% over the last 60 days.
PAVmed Inc. (PAVM - Free Report) : This medical device company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 93.3% over the last 60 days.
Banc of California, Inc. (BANC - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Banc of California has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 days.
Proto Labs, Inc. (PRLB - Free Report) : This digital fabrication company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 11% over the last 60 days.
Installed Building Products, Inc. (IBP - Free Report) : This installation services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.2% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.