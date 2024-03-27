See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Value Stocks to Buy for March 27th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, March 27:
Korn Ferry (KFY - Free Report) : This company which provides organizational consulting services carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.1% over the last 60 days.
Korn Ferry has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 15.41 compared with 15.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL - Free Report) : This cruise company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.4% over the last 60 days.
Royal Caribbean Cruises has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 13.62 compared with 23.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
International Money Express, Inc. (IMXI - Free Report) : This omnichannel money remittance services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 5.2% over the last 60 days.
International Money Express has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.05 compared with 20.87 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
