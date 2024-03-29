We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New Strong Buy Stocks for March 28th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Xerox Holdings Corporation (XRX - Free Report) : This workplace technology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.2% over the last 60 days.
Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (REYN - Free Report) : This household products company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.2% over the last 60 days.
Terumo Corporation (TRUMY - Free Report) : This medical equipment company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.8% over the last 60 days.
Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ - Free Report) : This polysilicon producer company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.6% over the last 60 days.
Sitio Royalties Corp. (STR - Free Report) : This mineral and royalty interests’ company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 45.2% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.