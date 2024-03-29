Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for March 28th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Xerox Holdings Corporation (XRX - Free Report) : This workplace technology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.2% over the last 60 days.

Xerox Holdings Corporation Price and Consensus

Xerox Holdings Corporation Price and Consensus

Xerox Holdings Corporation price-consensus-chart | Xerox Holdings Corporation Quote

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (REYN - Free Report) : This household products company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.2% over the last 60 days.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. Price and Consensus

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. Price and Consensus

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. price-consensus-chart | Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. Quote

Terumo Corporation (TRUMY - Free Report) : This medical equipment company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.8% over the last 60 days.

Terumo Corp. Price and Consensus

Terumo Corp. Price and Consensus

Terumo Corp. price-consensus-chart | Terumo Corp. Quote

Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ - Free Report) : This polysilicon producer company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.6% over the last 60 days.

DAQO New Energy Corp. Price and Consensus

DAQO New Energy Corp. Price and Consensus

DAQO New Energy Corp. price-consensus-chart | DAQO New Energy Corp. Quote

Sitio Royalties Corp. (STR - Free Report) : This mineral and royalty interests’ company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 45.2% over the last 60 days.

Sitio Royalties Corp. Price and Consensus

Sitio Royalties Corp. Price and Consensus

Sitio Royalties Corp. price-consensus-chart | Sitio Royalties Corp. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Xerox Holdings Corporation (XRX) - free report >>

Sitio Royalties Corp. (STR) - free report >>

DAQO New Energy Corp. (DQ) - free report >>

Terumo Corp. (TRUMY) - free report >>

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (REYN) - free report >>

Published in

consumer-discretionary medical-devices oil-energy