Best Value Stocks to Buy for March 28th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, March 28:
Xerox Holdings Corporation (XRX - Free Report) : This workplace technology company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.2% over the last 60 days.
Xerox Holdings Corp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.77 compared with 12.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (REYN - Free Report) : This household products company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.2% over the last 60 days.
Reynolds Consumer Products Inc has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 17.59 compared with 20.80 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ - Free Report) : This polysilicon producer company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 6.6% over the last 60 days.
Daqo New Energy Corp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.49 compared with 16.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
