Best Growth Stocks to Buy for March 28th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, March 28:

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA - Free Report) : This computing and networking solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.5% over the last 60 days.

NVIDIA has a PEG ratio of 1.26 comparedwith 1.47 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

PDD Holdings Inc. (PDD - Free Report) : This e-commerce platform provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.8% over the last 60 days.

PDD Holdings Inc has a PEG ratio of 0.29 compared with 0.67 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Ultrapar Participações (UGP - Free Report) :This energy and infrastructure company carries seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 28% over the last 60 days.

Ultrapar Participações has a PEG ratio of 3.46 compared with 7.36 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

