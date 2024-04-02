Back to top

Best Value Stocks to Buy for April 1st

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, April 1:

CI Financial Corp. (CIXXF - Free Report) : This asset management holding company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.1% over the last 60 days.

CI Financial Corp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.74 compared with 21.02 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Constellium SE (CSTM - Free Report) : This aluminum fabrication company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.1% over the last 60 days.

Constellium has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.58 compared with 46.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (XHR - Free Report) : This luxury and upper upscale hotel and resort real estate investment trust carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 7% over the last 60 days.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.96 compared with 12.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.


