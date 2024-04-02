See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Constellium SE (CSTM) - free report >>
Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (XHR) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Constellium SE (CSTM) - free report >>
Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (XHR) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Best Value Stocks to Buy for April 1st
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, April 1:
CI Financial Corp. (CIXXF - Free Report) : This asset management holding company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.1% over the last 60 days.
CI Financial Corp. Price and Consensus
CI Financial Corp. price-consensus-chart | CI Financial Corp. Quote
CI Financial Corp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.74 compared with 21.02 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
CI Financial Corp. PE Ratio (TTM)
CI Financial Corp. pe-ratio-ttm | CI Financial Corp. Quote
Constellium SE (CSTM - Free Report) : This aluminum fabrication company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.1% over the last 60 days.
Constellium SE Price and Consensus
Constellium SE price-consensus-chart | Constellium SE Quote
Constellium has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.58 compared with 46.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Constellium SE PE Ratio (TTM)
Constellium SE pe-ratio-ttm | Constellium SE Quote
Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (XHR - Free Report) : This luxury and upper upscale hotel and resort real estate investment trust carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 7% over the last 60 days.
Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Price and Consensus
Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Quote
Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.96 compared with 12.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.