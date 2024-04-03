See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for April 3rd
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, April 3:
Viad Corp (VVI - Free Report) : This experiential events company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.4% over the last 60 days.
Viad Corp Price and Consensus
Viad Corp price-consensus-chart | Viad Corp Quote
Viad Corp's shares gained 38.9% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 22.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Viad Corp Price
Viad Corp price | Viad Corp Quote
Diversified Energy Company PLC (DEC - Free Report) : This independent oil and gas production company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 843.5% over the last 60 days.
Diversified Energy Company PLC Price and Consensus
Diversified Energy Company PLC price-consensus-chart | Diversified Energy Company PLC Quote
Diversified Energy's shares gained 7.9% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 2.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Diversified Energy Company PLC Price
Diversified Energy Company PLC price | Diversified Energy Company PLC Quote
PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (PFSI - Free Report) : This financial services company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 1.9% over the last 60 days.
PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. Price and Consensus
PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. price-consensus-chart | PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. Quote
PennyMac Financial Services' shares gained 4% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 2.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. Price
PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. price | PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. Quote
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.