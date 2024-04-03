See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Viad Corp (VVI) - free report >>
PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (PFSI) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Viad Corp (VVI) - free report >>
PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (PFSI) - free report >>
Image: Shutterstock
Best Value Stocks to Buy for April 3rd
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, April 3:
Viad Corp (VVI - Free Report) : This experiential events company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.4% over the last 60 days.
Viad Corp Price and Consensus
Viad Corp price-consensus-chart | Viad Corp Quote
Viad Corp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 18.24 compared with 23.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Viad Corp PE Ratio (TTM)
Viad Corp pe-ratio-ttm | Viad Corp Quote
Bancolombia (CIB - Free Report) : This company which provides banking products and services carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.4% over the last 60 days.
BanColombia S.A. Price and Consensus
BanColombia S.A. price-consensus-chart | BanColombia S.A. Quote
Bancolombia has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.04 compared with 9.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
BanColombia S.A. PE Ratio (TTM)
BanColombia S.A. pe-ratio-ttm | BanColombia S.A. Quote
PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (PFSI - Free Report) : This financial services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 1.9% over the last 60 days.
PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. Price and Consensus
PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. price-consensus-chart | PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. Quote
PennyMac Financial Services has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.81 compared with 20.98 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.