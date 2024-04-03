Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

Best Value Stocks to Buy for April 3rd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, April 3:

Viad Corp (VVI - Free Report) : This experiential events company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.4% over the last 60 days.

Viad Corp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 18.24 compared with 23.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Bancolombia (CIB - Free Report) : This company which provides banking products and services carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.4% over the last 60 days.

Bancolombia has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.04 compared with 9.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (PFSI - Free Report) : This financial services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 1.9% over the last 60 days.

PennyMac Financial Services has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.81 compared with 20.98 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.


 


