Best Income Stocks to Buy for April 3rd

Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, April 3:

Zurich Insurance Group AG (ZURVY - Free Report) : This insurance company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.4% the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.2%, compared with the industry average of 1.8%.

Bancolombia (CIB - Free Report) : This company which provides banking products and services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.4% the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 10.6%, compared with the industry average of 3.6%.

