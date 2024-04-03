See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Income Stocks to Buy for April 3rd
Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, April 3:
Zurich Insurance Group AG (ZURVY - Free Report) : This insurance company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.4% the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.2%, compared with the industry average of 1.8%.
Bancolombia (CIB - Free Report) : This company which provides banking products and services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.4% the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 10.6%, compared with the industry average of 3.6%.
