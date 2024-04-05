Back to top

New Strong Buy Stocks for April 5th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Constellium SE (CSTM - Free Report) : This aluminum manufacturing company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.1% over the last 60 days.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (TCMD - Free Report) : This medical technology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 33.3% over the last 60 days.

Greif, Inc. (GEF - Free Report) : This industrial packaging company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.5% over the last 60 days.

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (OWL - Free Report) : This asset management company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.8% over the last 60 days.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation (TPL - Free Report) : This land and resource management company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 5.5% over the last 60 days.

