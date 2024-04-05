We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New Strong Buy Stocks for April 5th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Constellium SE (CSTM - Free Report) : This aluminum manufacturing company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.1% over the last 60 days.
Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (TCMD - Free Report) : This medical technology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 33.3% over the last 60 days.
Greif, Inc. (GEF - Free Report) : This industrial packaging company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.5% over the last 60 days.
Blue Owl Capital Inc. (OWL - Free Report) : This asset management company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.8% over the last 60 days.
Texas Pacific Land Corporation (TPL - Free Report) : This land and resource management company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 5.5% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.