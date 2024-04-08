We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New Strong Buy Stocks for April 8th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
SM Energy Company (SM - Free Report) : This energy company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.1% over the last 60 days.
Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER - Free Report) : This technology solutions provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.4% over the last 60 days.
Canoo Inc. (GOEV - Free Report) : This mobility technology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 58% over the last 60 days.
LINKBANCORP, Inc. (LNKB - Free Report) : This bank holding company for The Gratz Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.6% over the last 60 days.
Zuora, Inc. (ZUO - Free Report) : This business monetization platform provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 28.1% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.