Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for April 8th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

SM Energy Company (SM - Free Report) :  This energy company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.1% over the last 60 days.

SM Energy Company Price and Consensus

SM Energy Company Price and Consensus

SM Energy Company price-consensus-chart | SM Energy Company Quote

Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER - Free Report) : This technology solutions provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.4% over the last 60 days.

Uber Technologies, Inc. Price and Consensus

Uber Technologies, Inc. Price and Consensus

Uber Technologies, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Uber Technologies, Inc. Quote

Canoo Inc. (GOEV - Free Report) : This mobility technology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 58% over the last 60 days.

Canoo Inc. Price and Consensus

Canoo Inc. Price and Consensus

Canoo Inc. price-consensus-chart | Canoo Inc. Quote

LINKBANCORP, Inc. (LNKB - Free Report) : This bank holding company for The Gratz Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.6% over the last 60 days.

LINKBANCORP, Inc. Price and Consensus

LINKBANCORP, Inc. Price and Consensus

LINKBANCORP, Inc. price-consensus-chart | LINKBANCORP, Inc. Quote

Zuora, Inc. (ZUO - Free Report) : This business monetization platform provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 28.1% over the last 60 days.

Zuora, Inc. Price and Consensus

Zuora, Inc. Price and Consensus

Zuora, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Zuora, Inc. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


SM Energy Company (SM) - free report >>

Zuora, Inc. (ZUO) - free report >>

Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) - free report >>

Canoo Inc. (GOEV) - free report >>

LINKBANCORP, Inc. (LNKB) - free report >>

Published in

auto-tires-trucks finance oil-energy