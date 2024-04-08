Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Income Stocks to Buy for April 8th

Here is one stock with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, April 8:

SM Energy Company (SM - Free Report) :  This energy company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.1% the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.4%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

