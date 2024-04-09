Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for April 9th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Surmodics, Inc. (SRDX - Free Report) : This medical device coating technology provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.9% over the last 60 days.

United States Steel Corporation (X - Free Report) : This steel manufacturing company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.2% over the last 60 days.

Telenor ASA (TELNY - Free Report) : This telecommunication company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 98.6% over the last 60 days.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (INSP - Free Report) : This medical technology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 53.3% over the last 60 days.

Metals Acquisition Limited (MTAL - Free Report) :  This metals mining company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 33.3% over the last 60 days.

