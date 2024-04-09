We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New Strong Buy Stocks for April 9th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Surmodics, Inc. (SRDX - Free Report) : This medical device coating technology provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.9% over the last 60 days.
United States Steel Corporation (X - Free Report) : This steel manufacturing company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.2% over the last 60 days.
Telenor ASA (TELNY - Free Report) : This telecommunication company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 98.6% over the last 60 days.
Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (INSP - Free Report) : This medical technology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 53.3% over the last 60 days.
Metals Acquisition Limited (MTAL - Free Report) : This metals mining company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 33.3% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.