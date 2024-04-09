Back to top

Best Value Stocks to Buy for April 9th

Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, April 9:

J Sainsbury plc (JSAIY - Free Report) : This diversified retail company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.9% over the last 60 days.

J Sainsbury plc has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 12.45 compared with 12.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Scoreof A.

Telenor ASA (TELNY - Free Report) : This telecommunication company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 98.6% over the last 60 days.

Telenor has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.21 compared with 13.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

United States Steel Corporation (X - Free Report) : This steel manufacturing company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.2% over the last 60 days.

United States Steel Corporation has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.87 compared with 20.82 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.


