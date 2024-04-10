See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Growth Stocks to Buy for April 10th
Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, April 10:
PDD Holdings Inc. (PDD - Free Report) : This e-commerce platform provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18% over the last 60 days.
PDD Holdings has a PEG ratio of 0.28 comparedwith 0.65 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA - Free Report) : This computing and networking solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.4% over the last 60 days.
NVIDIA has a PEG ratio of 1.18 compared with 1.36 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Ultrapar Participações (UGP - Free Report) : This energy and infrastructure company carries seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.1% over the last 60 days.
Ultrapar Participações has a PEG ratio of 3.56 compared with 8.29 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
