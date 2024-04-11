Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Growth Stocks to Buy for April 11th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, April 11th:

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (HEES - Free Report) : This integrated equipment services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.1% over the last 60 days.

H&E Equipment Services has a PEG ratio of 0.91 compared with 1.02 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score  of B.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (PPC - Free Report) : This producer of fresh and frozen meat products carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.3% over the last 60 days.

Pilgrim’s Pride has a PEG ratio of 0.42 compared with 0.48 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Burlington Stores, Inc. (BURL - Free Report) : This retailer of branded merchandise carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.1% over the last 60 days.

Burlington Stores has a PEG ratio of 1.16 compared with 1.81 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

