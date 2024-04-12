Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Growth Stocks to Buy for April 12th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, April 12th:

AZZ Inc. (AZZ - Free Report) : This galvanizing and coil coating solutions company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 2.8% over the last 60 days.

AZZ Inc. Price and Consensus

AZZ Inc. Price and Consensus

AZZ Inc. price-consensus-chart | AZZ Inc. Quote

AZZ has a PEG ratio of 1.19 compared with 3.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score  of B.

AZZ Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

AZZ Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

AZZ Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | AZZ Inc. Quote

Cimpress plc (CMPR - Free Report) : This mass customizer of printing and related products carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.3% over the last 60 days.

Cimpress plc Price and Consensus

Cimpress plc Price and Consensus

Cimpress plc price-consensus-chart | Cimpress plc Quote

Cimpress has a PEG ratio of 1.23 compared with 1.27 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Cimpress plc PEG Ratio (TTM)

Cimpress plc PEG Ratio (TTM)

Cimpress plc peg-ratio-ttm | Cimpress plc Quote

PDD Holdings Inc. (PDD - Free Report) : This e-commerce company that operates Pinduoduo carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing almost 18% over the last 60 days.

PDD Holdings Inc. Price and Consensus

PDD Holdings Inc. Price and Consensus

PDD Holdings Inc. price-consensus-chart | PDD Holdings Inc. Quote

PDD Holdings has a PEG ratio of 0.29 compared with 0.61 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

PDD Holdings Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

PDD Holdings Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

PDD Holdings Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | PDD Holdings Inc. Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


AZZ Inc. (AZZ) - free report >>

Cimpress plc (CMPR) - free report >>

PDD Holdings Inc. (PDD) - free report >>

Published in

retail