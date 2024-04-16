Back to top

Best Value Stocks to Buy for April 16th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, April 16th:  

YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF - Free Report) : This international energy company, based on the integrated business of hydrocarbons, focalized in Latin America, with high standards of efficiency, profitability and responsibility, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 32.9% over the last 60 days.

YPF Sociedad Anonima has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.29 compared with 6.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

JAKKS Pacific (JAKK - Free Report) : This multi-brand company that has been designing and marketing a broad range of toys and consumer products since 1995, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3% over the last 60 days.

JAKKS Pacific has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.18 compared with 36.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Quad Graphics (QUAD - Free Report) : This company which provides print and related multichannel solutions for consumer magazines, special interest publications, catalogs, retail inserts and circulars, direct mail products, books and directories, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29.8% over the last 60 days.

Quad Graphics has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.19 compared with 42.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.


