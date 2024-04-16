See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (JAKK) - free report >>
YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (JAKK) - free report >>
YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Best Value Stocks to Buy for April 16th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, April 16th:
YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF - Free Report) : This international energy company, based on the integrated business of hydrocarbons, focalized in Latin America, with high standards of efficiency, profitability and responsibility, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 32.9% over the last 60 days.
YPF Sociedad Anonima Price and Consensus
YPF Sociedad Anonima price-consensus-chart | YPF Sociedad Anonima Quote
YPF Sociedad Anonima has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.29 compared with 6.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
YPF Sociedad Anonima PE Ratio (TTM)
YPF Sociedad Anonima pe-ratio-ttm | YPF Sociedad Anonima Quote
JAKKS Pacific (JAKK - Free Report) : This multi-brand company that has been designing and marketing a broad range of toys and consumer products since 1995, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3% over the last 60 days.
JAKKS Pacific, Inc. Price and Consensus
JAKKS Pacific, Inc. price-consensus-chart | JAKKS Pacific, Inc. Quote
JAKKS Pacific has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.18 compared with 36.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
JAKKS Pacific, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
JAKKS Pacific, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | JAKKS Pacific, Inc. Quote
Quad Graphics (QUAD - Free Report) : This company which provides print and related multichannel solutions for consumer magazines, special interest publications, catalogs, retail inserts and circulars, direct mail products, books and directories, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29.8% over the last 60 days.
Quad Graphics, Inc Price and Consensus
Quad Graphics, Inc price-consensus-chart | Quad Graphics, Inc Quote
Quad Graphics has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.19 compared with 42.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Quad Graphics, Inc PE Ratio (TTM)
Quad Graphics, Inc pe-ratio-ttm | Quad Graphics, Inc Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.