See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
AZZ Inc. (AZZ) - free report >>
Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (STRL) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
AZZ Inc. (AZZ) - free report >>
Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (STRL) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Best Growth Stocks to Buy for April 16th
Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today April 16th:
Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (STRL - Free Report) : This company which specializes in E-Infrastructure, Building and Transportation Solutions principally in the United States, primarily across the Southern, Northeastern, Mid-Atlantic and the Rocky Mountain States, California and Hawaii, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.7% over the last 60 days.
Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. Price and Consensus
Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. Quote
Sterling Infrastructure has a PEG ratio of 1.01 compared with 1.52s for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. Quote
AZEK (AZEK - Free Report) : This company, which is manufacturer of residential and commercial building products, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.8% over the last 60 days.
The AZEK Company Inc. Price and Consensus
The AZEK Company Inc. price-consensus-chart | The AZEK Company Inc. Quote
AZEK has a PEG ratio of 1.34 compared with 1.61 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
The AZEK Company Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
The AZEK Company Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | The AZEK Company Inc. Quote
AZZ (AZZ - Free Report) : This company which is a global provider of metal coating services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment and highly engineered services to the markets of power generation, transmission, distribution and industrial in protecting metal and electrical systems used to build and enhance the world's infrastructure, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.2% over the last 60 days.
AZZ Inc. Price and Consensus
AZZ Inc. price-consensus-chart | AZZ Inc. Quote
AZZ has a PEG ratio of 1.18 compared with 3.58 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
AZZ Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
AZZ Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | AZZ Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.