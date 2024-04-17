See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Value Stocks to Buy for April 17th
Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, April 17:
PACCAR Inc (PCAR - Free Report) : This truck manufacturer company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.1% over the last 60 days.
PACCAR has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 14.46 compared with 20.25 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
The GEO Group, Inc. (GEO - Free Report) : This company which provides secure facility management services carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 3.8% over the last 60 days.
The GEO Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 15.01 compared with 23.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
