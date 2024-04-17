Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Value Stocks to Buy for April 17th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, April 17:

PACCAR Inc (PCAR - Free Report) : This truck manufacturer company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.1% over the last 60 days.

PACCAR Inc. Price and Consensus

PACCAR Inc. Price and Consensus

PACCAR Inc. price-consensus-chart | PACCAR Inc. Quote

PACCAR has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 14.46 compared with 20.25 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

PACCAR Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

PACCAR Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

PACCAR Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | PACCAR Inc. Quote

The GEO Group, Inc. (GEO - Free Report) : This company which provides secure facility management services carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 3.8% over the last 60 days.

Geo Group Inc (The) Price and Consensus

Geo Group Inc (The) Price and Consensus

Geo Group Inc (The) price-consensus-chart | Geo Group Inc (The) Quote

The GEO Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 15.01 compared with 23.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Geo Group Inc (The) PE Ratio (TTM)

Geo Group Inc (The) PE Ratio (TTM)

Geo Group Inc (The) pe-ratio-ttm | Geo Group Inc (The) Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


PACCAR Inc. (PCAR) - free report >>

Geo Group Inc (The) (GEO) - free report >>

Published in

auto-tires-trucks