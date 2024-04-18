Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Growth Stocks to Buy for April 18th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, April 18:

Tesco PLC (TSCDY - Free Report) : This grocery retailer company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.8% over the last 60 days.

Tesco PLC has a PEG ratio of 1.34 comparedwith 1.38 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (STRL - Free Report) : This infrastructure solutions provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.7% over the last 60 days.

Sterling Infrastructure has a PEG ratio of 1.00 compared with 1.51 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (PPC - Free Report) : This meat processing company carries seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.8% over the last 60 days.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation has a PEG ratio of 0.40 compared with 0.46 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

