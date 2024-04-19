Back to top

New Strong Buy Stocks for April 19th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM - Free Report) :  This travel service provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.1% over the last 60 days.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (YMAB - Free Report) : This commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 42.7% over the last 60 days.

Zuora, Inc. (ZUO - Free Report) : This business monetization platform provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 28.1% over the last 60 days.

Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL - Free Report) : This company which provider of servers, storage and PCs has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.5% over the last 60 days.

Acuity Brands, Inc. (AYI - Free Report) : This smart building technology provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 3.9% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


