Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for April 19th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM - Free Report) : This travel service provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.1% over the last 60 days.
Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus
Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR price-consensus-chart | Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR Quote
Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (YMAB - Free Report) : This commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 42.7% over the last 60 days.
Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. Price and Consensus
Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. Quote
Zuora, Inc. (ZUO - Free Report) : This business monetization platform provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 28.1% over the last 60 days.
Zuora, Inc. Price and Consensus
Zuora, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Zuora, Inc. Quote
Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL - Free Report) : This company which provider of servers, storage and PCs has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.5% over the last 60 days.
Dell Technologies Inc. Price and Consensus
Dell Technologies Inc. price-consensus-chart | Dell Technologies Inc. Quote
Acuity Brands, Inc. (AYI - Free Report) : This smart building technology provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 3.9% over the last 60 days.
Acuity Brands Inc Price and Consensus
Acuity Brands Inc price-consensus-chart | Acuity Brands Inc Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.