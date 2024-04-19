See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Ryanair Holdings PLC (RYAAY) - free report >>
Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (CTBI) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Ryanair Holdings PLC (RYAAY) - free report >>
Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (CTBI) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for April 19th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, April 19:
Acuity Brands, Inc. (AYI - Free Report) : This smart building technology provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.9% over the last 60 days.
Acuity Brands Inc Price and Consensus
Acuity Brands Inc price-consensus-chart | Acuity Brands Inc Quote
Acuity Brands' shares gained 6.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 2.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Acuity Brands Inc Price
Acuity Brands Inc price | Acuity Brands Inc Quote
Ryanair Holdings plc (RYAAY - Free Report) : This company which provides airline services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 3.5% over the last 60 days.
Ryanair Holdings PLC Price and Consensus
Ryanair Holdings PLC price-consensus-chart | Ryanair Holdings PLC Quote
Ryanair Holdings' shares gained 6.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 2.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Ryanair Holdings PLC Price
Ryanair Holdings PLC price | Ryanair Holdings PLC Quote
Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (CTBI - Free Report) : This holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc. has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.8% over the last 60 days.
Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. Price and Consensus
Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. Quote
Community Trust Bancorp's shares gained 0.2% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s declined of 5.0%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. Price
Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. price | Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.