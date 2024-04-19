Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for April 19th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, April 19:

Acuity Brands, Inc. (AYI - Free Report) :  This smart building technology provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.9% over the last 60 days.

Acuity Brands Inc Price and Consensus

Acuity Brands Inc Price and Consensus

Acuity Brands Inc price-consensus-chart | Acuity Brands Inc Quote

Acuity Brands' shares gained 6.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 2.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Acuity Brands Inc Price

Acuity Brands Inc Price

Acuity Brands Inc price | Acuity Brands Inc Quote

Ryanair Holdings plc (RYAAY - Free Report) : This company which provides airline services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 3.5% over the last 60 days.

Ryanair Holdings PLC Price and Consensus

Ryanair Holdings PLC Price and Consensus

Ryanair Holdings PLC price-consensus-chart | Ryanair Holdings PLC Quote

Ryanair Holdings' shares gained 6.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 2.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Ryanair Holdings PLC Price

Ryanair Holdings PLC Price

Ryanair Holdings PLC price | Ryanair Holdings PLC Quote

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (CTBI - Free Report) : This holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc. has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.8% over the last 60 days.

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. Price and Consensus

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. Price and Consensus

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. Quote

Community Trust Bancorp's shares gained 0.2% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s declined of 5.0%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. Price

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. Price

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. price | Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

 

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Ryanair Holdings PLC (RYAAY) - free report >>

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (CTBI) - free report >>

Acuity Brands Inc (AYI) - free report >>

Published in

airlines finance