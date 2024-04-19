See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Value Stocks to Buy for April 19th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, April 19:
Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL - Free Report) : This company which provider of servers, storage and PCs carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.5% over the last 60 days.
Dell Technologies has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 15.65 compared with 20.09 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
AZZ Inc. (AZZ - Free Report) : This galvanizing and coil coating company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.2% over the last 60 days.
AZZ Inc has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 16.06 compared with 39.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Acuity Brands, Inc. (AYI - Free Report) : This smart building technology provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.9% over the last 60 days.
Acuity Brands has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 16.18 compared with 20.09 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
