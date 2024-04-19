Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Value Stocks to Buy for April 19th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, April 19:

Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL - Free Report) : This company which provider of servers, storage and PCs carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.5% over the last 60 days.

Dell Technologies Inc. Price and Consensus

Dell Technologies Inc. Price and Consensus

Dell Technologies Inc. price-consensus-chart | Dell Technologies Inc. Quote

Dell Technologies has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 15.65 compared with 20.09 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Dell Technologies Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Dell Technologies Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Dell Technologies Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Dell Technologies Inc. Quote

AZZ Inc. (AZZ - Free Report) : This galvanizing and coil coating company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.2% over the last 60 days.

AZZ Inc. Price and Consensus

AZZ Inc. Price and Consensus

AZZ Inc. price-consensus-chart | AZZ Inc. Quote

AZZ Inc has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 16.06 compared with 39.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

AZZ Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

AZZ Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

AZZ Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | AZZ Inc. Quote

Acuity Brands, Inc. (AYI - Free Report) :  This smart building technology provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.9% over the last 60 days.

Acuity Brands Inc Price and Consensus

Acuity Brands Inc Price and Consensus

Acuity Brands Inc price-consensus-chart | Acuity Brands Inc Quote

Acuity Brands has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 16.18 compared with 20.09 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Acuity Brands Inc PE Ratio (TTM)

Acuity Brands Inc PE Ratio (TTM)

Acuity Brands Inc pe-ratio-ttm | Acuity Brands Inc Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) - free report >>

AZZ Inc. (AZZ) - free report >>

Acuity Brands Inc (AYI) - free report >>

Published in

computers