Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for April 22nd

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, April 22nd:

Badger Meter, Inc. (BMI - Free Report) : This scientific and technical instruments company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.9% over the last 60 days.

Badger Meter, Inc. Price and Consensus

Badger Meter, Inc. Price and Consensus

Badger Meter, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Badger Meter, Inc. Quote

Badger Meter’s shares gained 14.5% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 2.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score  of A.

Badger Meter, Inc. Price

Badger Meter, Inc. Price

Badger Meter, Inc. price | Badger Meter, Inc. Quote

Sylvamo Corporation (SLVM - Free Report) : This manufacturer of uncoated freesheet for cutsize, offset paper, and pulp has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 7% over the last 60 days.

Sylvamo Corporation Price and Consensus

Sylvamo Corporation Price and Consensus

Sylvamo Corporation price-consensus-chart | Sylvamo Corporation Quote

Sylvamo’s shares gained 19.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 2.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Sylvamo Corporation Price

Sylvamo Corporation Price

Sylvamo Corporation price | Sylvamo Corporation Quote

Gold Fields Limited (GFI - Free Report) : This gold producer has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 33% over the last 60 days.

Gold Fields Limited Price and Consensus

Gold Fields Limited Price and Consensus

Gold Fields Limited price-consensus-chart | Gold Fields Limited Quote

Gold Fields Limited’s shares gained 32.6% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 2.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Gold Fields Limited Price

Gold Fields Limited Price

Gold Fields Limited price | Gold Fields Limited Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

 

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Badger Meter, Inc. (BMI) - free report >>

Gold Fields Limited (GFI) - free report >>

Sylvamo Corporation (SLVM) - free report >>

Published in

computers