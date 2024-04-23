See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for April 22nd
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, April 22nd:
Badger Meter, Inc. (BMI - Free Report) : This scientific and technical instruments company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.9% over the last 60 days.
Badger Meter’s shares gained 14.5% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 2.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Sylvamo Corporation (SLVM - Free Report) : This manufacturer of uncoated freesheet for cutsize, offset paper, and pulp has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 7% over the last 60 days.
Sylvamo’s shares gained 19.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 2.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Gold Fields Limited (GFI - Free Report) : This gold producer has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 33% over the last 60 days.
Gold Fields Limited’s shares gained 32.6% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 2.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
