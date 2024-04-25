See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Making a Connection Between Private Net Worth and Public Debt Issuance
There has been a historic, 24-year-long paper wealth expansion. Household financial assets were seen expanding globally, with U.S. balance sheet leadership. So too was the creation of new, mostly government debt.
Our Chief Equity Strategist and Economist, John Blank, says there’s good news in this debt accumulation. He’s here now to explain.
1. What exactly is the good news and is it good news for consumers or the economy?
2. How did this debt accumulation occur, what drove it?
3. What years are we talking about for this accumulation?
4. How does all of this compare with consumer and government debt loads today?
5. Does this end badly especially for consumers, what’s the bottom line?
6. You’ve written that our federal government (and those abroad) now shoulder the bulk of the debt burden. How so?
7. What part does all the foreign aid we’ve been sending abroad play in this debt burden?
8. How will that alter what we’ve discussed here and does that place a burden on our economy going forward?
9. Where does the wealth expansion come in and for whom?
Our Chief Equity Strategist & Economist, John Blank, on wealth expansion and the debt burden. With John, I’m Terry Ruffolo.