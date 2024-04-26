See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for April 26th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, April 26th:
SEI Investments Company (SEIC - Free Report) : This asset management holding company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.3% over the last 60 days.
SEI Investments’ shares gained 3.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 3.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Crane Company (CR - Free Report) : This engineered industrial products company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 2.5% over the last 60 days.
Crane Company’s shares gained 26.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 3.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (COOP - Free Report) : This non-banking financial services company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.7% over the last 60 days.
Mr. Cooper’s shares gained 15.8% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 3.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
