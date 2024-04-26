Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for April 26th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, April 26th:

SEI Investments Company (SEIC - Free Report) : This asset management holding company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.3% over the last 60 days.

SEI Investments Company Price and Consensus

SEI Investments Company Price and Consensus

SEI Investments Company price-consensus-chart | SEI Investments Company Quote

SEI Investments’ shares gained 3.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 3.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score  of B.

SEI Investments Company Price

SEI Investments Company Price

SEI Investments Company price | SEI Investments Company Quote

Crane Company (CR - Free Report) : This engineered industrial products company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 2.5% over the last 60 days.

Crane Company Price and Consensus

Crane Company Price and Consensus

Crane Company price-consensus-chart | Crane Company Quote

Crane Company’s shares gained 26.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 3.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Crane Company Price

Crane Company Price

Crane Company price | Crane Company Quote

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (COOP - Free Report) : This non-banking financial services company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.7% over the last 60 days.

MR. COOPER GROUP INC Price and Consensus

MR. COOPER GROUP INC Price and Consensus

MR. COOPER GROUP INC price-consensus-chart | MR. COOPER GROUP INC Quote

Mr. Cooper’s shares gained 15.8% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 3.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

MR. COOPER GROUP INC Price

MR. COOPER GROUP INC Price

MR. COOPER GROUP INC price | MR. COOPER GROUP INC Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

 

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


SEI Investments Company (SEIC) - free report >>

Crane Company (CR) - free report >>

MR. COOPER GROUP INC (COOP) - free report >>

Published in

finance