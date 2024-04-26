Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Value Stocks to Buy for April 26th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, April 26th:

Stride, Inc. (LRN - Free Report) : This tech-based education service company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.9% over the last 60 days.

Stride, Inc. Price and Consensus

Stride, Inc. Price and Consensus

Stride, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Stride, Inc. Quote

Stride has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 13.99, compared with 20.29 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score  of B.

Stride, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Stride, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Stride, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Stride, Inc. Quote

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (COOP - Free Report) : This non-banking financial services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.7% over the last 60 days.

MR. COOPER GROUP INC Price and Consensus

MR. COOPER GROUP INC Price and Consensus

MR. COOPER GROUP INC price-consensus-chart | MR. COOPER GROUP INC Quote

Mr. Cooper has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.07, compared with 11.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

MR. COOPER GROUP INC PE Ratio (TTM)

MR. COOPER GROUP INC PE Ratio (TTM)

MR. COOPER GROUP INC pe-ratio-ttm | MR. COOPER GROUP INC Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Stride, Inc. (LRN) - free report >>

MR. COOPER GROUP INC (COOP) - free report >>

Published in

finance