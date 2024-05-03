Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for May 3rd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, May 3:

Netflix, Inc. (NFLX - Free Report) : This entertainment services provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.3% over the last 60 days.

Netflix's shares gained 30% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 16.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Morgan Stanley (MS - Free Report) : This financial holding company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 6.4% over the last 60 days.

Morgan Stanley's shares gained 7.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC - Free Report) : This diversified healthcare services company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 3.5% over the last 60 days.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation's shares gained 32.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

