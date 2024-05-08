We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for May 8th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
BRF (BRFS - Free Report) : This food company in Brazil which is focused on the production and sale of poultry, pork, beef cuts, milk, dairy products, and processed food products,has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 61.5% over the last 60 days.
BRF S.A. Price and Consensus
BRF S.A. price-consensus-chart | BRF S.A. Quote
The Gap (GPS - Free Report) : This company which, is a premier international specialty retailer offering a diverse range of clothing, accessories, and personal care products, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.3% over the last 60 day.
The Gap, Inc. Price and Consensus
The Gap, Inc. price-consensus-chart | The Gap, Inc. Quote
Gray Television (GTN - Free Report) : This communications company which currently operates 15 CBS-affiliated television stations, seven NBC-affiliated television stations, seven ABC-affiliated television stations and four daily newspapers, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.4% over the last 60 days.
Gray Television, Inc. Price and Consensus
Gray Television, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Gray Television, Inc. Quote
Hims & Hers Health (HIMS - Free Report) : This multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals, enabling medical care for numerous conditions related to mental health, sexual health, dermatology, primary care and more, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.0% over the last 60 days.
Hims & Hers Health, Inc. Price and Consensus
Hims & Hers Health, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Hims & Hers Health, Inc. Quote
Siga Technologies (SIGA - Free Report) : This company which, is applying viral and bacterial genomics and sophisticated computational modeling in the design and development of novel products for the prevention and treatment of serious infectious diseases, with an emphasis on products for biological warfare defense, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.9% over the last 60 days.
Siga Technologies Inc. Price and Consensus
Siga Technologies Inc. price-consensus-chart | Siga Technologies Inc. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.