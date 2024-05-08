Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for May 8th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

BRF (BRFS - Free Report) : This food company in Brazil which is focused on the production and sale of poultry, pork, beef cuts, milk, dairy products, and processed food products,has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 61.5% over the last 60 days.

The Gap (GPS - Free Report) : This company which, is a premier international specialty retailer offering a diverse range of clothing, accessories, and personal care products, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.3% over the last 60 day.

Gray Television (GTN - Free Report) : This communications company which currently operates 15 CBS-affiliated television stations, seven NBC-affiliated television stations, seven ABC-affiliated television stations and four daily newspapers, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.4% over the last 60 days.

Hims & Hers Health (HIMS - Free Report) : This multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals, enabling medical care for numerous conditions related to mental health, sexual health, dermatology, primary care and more, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.0% over the last 60 days.

Siga Technologies (SIGA - Free Report) : This company which, is applying viral and bacterial genomics and sophisticated computational modeling in the design and development of novel products for the prevention and treatment of serious infectious diseases, with an emphasis on products for biological warfare defense, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.9% over the last 60 days.

