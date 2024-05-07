See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
United Therapeutics Corporation (UTHR) - free report >>
First Community Bancshares, Inc. (FCBC) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
United Therapeutics Corporation (UTHR) - free report >>
First Community Bancshares, Inc. (FCBC) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Best Momentum Stock to Buy for May 7th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, May7th:
Leidos (LDOS - Free Report) : This company which is a global science and technology leader that serves the defense, intelligence, civil and health markets, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 days.
Leidos Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus
Leidos Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Leidos Holdings, Inc. Quote
Leidos’ shares gained 25.9% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 3.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Leidos Holdings, Inc. Price
Leidos Holdings, Inc. price | Leidos Holdings, Inc. Quote
First Community Bancshares (FCBC - Free Report) : This multi-state bank holding company which provides financial, mortgage brokerage and origination and trust services to individuals and commercial customers through full-service banking locations in West Virginia, Virginia and North Carolina, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.8% over the last 60 days.
First Community Bancshares, Inc. Price and Consensus
First Community Bancshares, Inc. price-consensus-chart | First Community Bancshares, Inc. Quote
First Community Bancshares’ shares gained 7.5% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 3.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
First Community Bancshares, Inc. Price
First Community Bancshares, Inc. price | First Community Bancshares, Inc. Quote
United Therapeutics (UTHR - Free Report) : This company which is engaged in research and development efforts to increase the supply of transplantable organs and tissues through regenerative medicine and organ manufacturing, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.7% over the last 60 days.
United Therapeutics Corporation Price and Consensus
United Therapeutics Corporation price-consensus-chart | United Therapeutics Corporation Quote
United Therapeutics’ shares gained 23.0% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 3.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
United Therapeutics Corporation Price
United Therapeutics Corporation price | United Therapeutics Corporation Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.