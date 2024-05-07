Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Momentum Stock to Buy for May 7th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, May7th:

Leidos (LDOS - Free Report) : This company which is a global science and technology leader that serves the defense, intelligence, civil and health markets, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 days.

Leidos’ shares gained 25.9% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 3.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

First Community Bancshares (FCBC - Free Report) : This multi-state bank holding company which provides financial, mortgage brokerage and origination and trust services to individuals and commercial customers through full-service banking locations in West Virginia, Virginia and North Carolina, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.8% over the last 60 days.

First Community Bancshares’ shares gained 7.5% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 3.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

United Therapeutics (UTHR - Free Report) : This company which is engaged in research and development efforts to increase the supply of transplantable organs and tissues through regenerative medicine and organ manufacturing, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.7% over the last 60 days.

United Therapeutics’ shares gained 23.0% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 3.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.


