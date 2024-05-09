See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (CHRW) - free report >>
WestRock Company (WRK) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (CHRW) - free report >>
WestRock Company (WRK) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Best Momentum Stock to Buy for May 8th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, May 8th:
Hims & Hers Health (HIMS - Free Report) : This multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals, enabling medical care for numerous conditions related to mental health, sexual health, dermatology, primary care and more, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 30.0% over the last 60 days.
Hims & Hers Health, Inc. Price and Consensus
Hims & Hers Health, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Hims & Hers Health, Inc. Quote
Hims & Hers Health’s shares gained 25.1% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 3.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Hims & Hers Health, Inc. Price
Hims & Hers Health, Inc. price | Hims & Hers Health, Inc. Quote
C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW - Free Report) : This third-party logistics company which provides freight transportation services and logistic solutions to companies across a range of industries, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.8% over the last 60 days.
C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. Price and Consensus
C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. price-consensus-chart | C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. Quote
C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s shares gained 7.4% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 3.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. Price
C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. price | C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. Quote
WestRock (WRK - Free Report) : This company which is a multinational provider of paper and packaging solutions for consumer and corrugated packaging markets, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.1% over the last 60 days.
WestRock Company Price and Consensus
WestRock Company price-consensus-chart | WestRock Company Quote
WestRock’s shares gained 21.4% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 3.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
WestRock Company Price
WestRock Company price | WestRock Company Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.