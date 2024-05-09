Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Momentum Stock to Buy for May 8th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, May 8th:

Hims & Hers Health (HIMS - Free Report) : This multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals, enabling medical care for numerous conditions related to mental health, sexual health, dermatology, primary care and more, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 30.0% over the last 60 days.

Hims & Hers Health’s shares gained 25.1% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 3.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW - Free Report) : This third-party logistics company which provides freight transportation services and logistic solutions to companies across a range of industries, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.8% over the last 60 days.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s shares gained 7.4% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 3.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

WestRock (WRK - Free Report) : This company which is a multinational provider of paper and packaging solutions for consumer and corrugated packaging markets, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.1% over the last 60 days.

WestRock’s shares gained 21.4% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 3.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

