We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for May 10th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Ardmore Shipping (ASC - Free Report) : This company which provides seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide to oil majors, national oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.2% over the last 60 days.
Ardmore Shipping Corporation Price and Consensus
Ardmore Shipping Corporation price-consensus-chart | Ardmore Shipping Corporation Quote
DXP Enterprises (DXPE - Free Report) : This company which is a leading products and service distributor that adds value and total cost savings solutions to industrial customers throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico and Dubai, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13% over the last 60 days.
DXP Enterprises, Inc. Price and Consensus
DXP Enterprises, Inc. price-consensus-chart | DXP Enterprises, Inc. Quote
Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (ATMU - Free Report) : This company which, provides filtration and media solutions, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.7% over the last 60 days.
Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. Price and Consensus
Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. price-consensus-chart | Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. Quote
Brinker International (EAT - Free Report) : This company which owns, operates, develops and franchises various restaurants, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6% over the last 60 days.
Brinker International, Inc. Price and Consensus
Brinker International, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Brinker International, Inc. Quote
BellRing Brands (BRBR - Free Report) : This company which, manufactures and sells nutrition products, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6% over the last 60 day.
BellRing Brands Inc. Price and Consensus
BellRing Brands Inc. price-consensus-chart | BellRing Brands Inc. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.