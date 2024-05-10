Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for May 10th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Ardmore Shipping (ASC - Free Report) : This company which provides seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide to oil majors, national oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.2% over the last 60 days.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation Price and Consensus

Ardmore Shipping Corporation Price and Consensus

Ardmore Shipping Corporation price-consensus-chart | Ardmore Shipping Corporation Quote

DXP Enterprises (DXPE - Free Report) : This company which is a leading products and service distributor that adds value and total cost savings solutions to industrial customers throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico and Dubai, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13% over the last 60 days.

DXP Enterprises, Inc. Price and Consensus

DXP Enterprises, Inc. Price and Consensus

DXP Enterprises, Inc. price-consensus-chart | DXP Enterprises, Inc. Quote

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (ATMU - Free Report) : This company which, provides filtration and media solutions, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.7% over the last 60 days.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. Price and Consensus

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. Price and Consensus

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. price-consensus-chart | Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. Quote

Brinker International (EAT - Free Report) : This company which owns, operates, develops and franchises various restaurants, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6% over the last 60 days.

Brinker International, Inc. Price and Consensus

Brinker International, Inc. Price and Consensus

Brinker International, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Brinker International, Inc. Quote

BellRing Brands (BRBR - Free Report) : This company which, manufactures and sells nutrition products, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6% over the last 60 day.

BellRing Brands Inc. Price and Consensus

BellRing Brands Inc. Price and Consensus

BellRing Brands Inc. price-consensus-chart | BellRing Brands Inc. Quote

 

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Brinker International, Inc. (EAT) - free report >>

DXP Enterprises, Inc. (DXPE) - free report >>

Ardmore Shipping Corporation (ASC) - free report >>

BellRing Brands Inc. (BRBR) - free report >>

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (ATMU) - free report >>

Published in

industrial-products medical restaurants transportation