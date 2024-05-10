See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Kubota Corp. (KUBTY) - free report >>
Ardmore Shipping Corporation (ASC) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Kubota Corp. (KUBTY) - free report >>
Ardmore Shipping Corporation (ASC) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Best Income Stocks to Buy for May 10th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, May 10th:
Ardmore Shipping (ASC - Free Report) : This company which provides seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide to oil majors, national oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies, as well as in other areas in Colombia and northern Peru, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.2% over the last 60 days.
Ardmore Shipping Corporation Price and Consensus
Ardmore Shipping Corporation price-consensus-chart | Ardmore Shipping Corporation Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 4.1%, compared with the industry average of 2.3%.
Ardmore Shipping Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)
Ardmore Shipping Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | Ardmore Shipping Corporation Quote
Kubota (KUBTY - Free Report) : This company which is the world's largest maker of small tractors and Japan's 2nd largest manufacturer of farm equipment, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 5.9% over the last 60 days.
Kubota Corp. Price and Consensus
Kubota Corp. price-consensus-chart | Kubota Corp. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.5%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
Kubota Corp. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Kubota Corp. dividend-yield-ttm | Kubota Corp. Quote
LCI Industries (LCII - Free Report) : This company which is a supplier of components to the recreational vehicle and manufactured housing industries as well as adjacent industries including bus, cargo and equestrian trailer, marine and heavy truck,has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 0.9% over the last 60 days.
LCI Industries Price and Consensus
LCI Industries price-consensus-chart | LCI Industries Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.7%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
LCI Industries Dividend Yield (TTM)
LCI Industries dividend-yield-ttm | LCI Industries Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens