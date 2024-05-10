Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Income Stocks to Buy for May 10th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, May 10th:

Ardmore Shipping (ASC - Free Report) : This company which provides seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide to oil majors, national oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies, as well as in other areas in Colombia and northern Peru, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.2% over the last 60 days.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation Price and Consensus

Ardmore Shipping Corporation Price and Consensus

Ardmore Shipping Corporation price-consensus-chart | Ardmore Shipping Corporation Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 4.1%, compared with the industry average of 2.3%.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

Ardmore Shipping Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

Ardmore Shipping Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | Ardmore Shipping Corporation Quote

Kubota (KUBTY - Free Report) : This company which is the world's largest maker of small tractors and Japan's 2nd largest manufacturer of farm equipment, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 5.9% over the last 60 days.

Kubota Corp. Price and Consensus

Kubota Corp. Price and Consensus

Kubota Corp. price-consensus-chart | Kubota Corp. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.5%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Kubota Corp. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Kubota Corp. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Kubota Corp. dividend-yield-ttm | Kubota Corp. Quote

LCI Industries (LCII - Free Report) : This company which is a supplier of components to the recreational vehicle and manufactured housing industries as well as adjacent industries including bus, cargo and equestrian trailer, marine and heavy truck,has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 0.9% over the last 60 days.

LCI Industries Price and Consensus

LCI Industries Price and Consensus

LCI Industries price-consensus-chart | LCI Industries Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.7%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

LCI Industries Dividend Yield (TTM)

LCI Industries Dividend Yield (TTM)

LCI Industries dividend-yield-ttm | LCI Industries Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Kubota Corp. (KUBTY) - free report >>

Ardmore Shipping Corporation (ASC) - free report >>

LCI Industries (LCII) - free report >>

Published in

auto-tires-trucks dividend-stocks transportation