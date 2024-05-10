See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Momentum Stock to Buy for May 10th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, May10th:
Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM - Free Report) : This company which operates in a highly fragmented grocery store industry, has a unique model that features fresh produce, foods section, and a vitamin department focused on overall wellness, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.4% over the last 60 days.
Sprouts Farmers Market’s shares gained 43.0% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 4.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Ardmore Shipping (ASC - Free Report) : This company which provides seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide to oil majors, national oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.2% over the last 60 days.
Ardmore Shipping’s shares gained 25.1% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 4.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Trustmark (TRMK - Free Report) : This multi-bank holding company that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.2% over the last 60 days.
Trustmark’s shares gained 12.6% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 4.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
