See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) - free report >>
Strategic Education Inc. (STRA) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) - free report >>
Strategic Education Inc. (STRA) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Best Growth Stocks to Buy for May 10th
Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today May 10th:
Strategic Education (STRA - Free Report) : This company which provides a range of post-secondary education and other academic programs in the United States, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.0% over the last 60 days.
Strategic Education Inc. Price and Consensus
Strategic Education Inc. price-consensus-chart | Strategic Education Inc. Quote
Strategic Education has a PEG ratio of 1.24 compared with 1.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Strategic Education Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Strategic Education Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Strategic Education Inc. Quote
Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL - Free Report) : This cruise company which owns and operates three global brands — Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises and Azamara Club Cruises, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.0% over the last 60 days.
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. Price and Consensus
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. Quote
Royal Caribbean Cruises has a PEG ratio of 0.43 compared with 1.43 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. peg-ratio-ttm | Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. Quote
Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM - Free Report) : This a gold producer which has mining operations in Canada, Mexico and Finland, and exploration activities in Canada, Europe, Latin America and the United States, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 34.4% over the last 60 days.
Agnico Eagle Mines Limited Price and Consensus
Agnico Eagle Mines Limited price-consensus-chart | Agnico Eagle Mines Limited Quote
Agnico Eagle Mines has a PEG ratio of 0.84 compared with 1.37 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Agnico Eagle Mines Limited PEG Ratio (TTM)
Agnico Eagle Mines Limited peg-ratio-ttm | Agnico Eagle Mines Limited Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.