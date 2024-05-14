See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Value Stocks to Buy for May 13th
Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, May 13th:
Organon & Co. (OGN - Free Report) : This healthcare company which focuses on the health of women throughout their lives, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.9% over the last 60 days.
Organon has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.72 compared with 6.0 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
The ODP Corporation (ODP - Free Report) : This company which is a provider of business services, products and digital workplace technology solutions to small, medium and enterprise businesses, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.
The ODP has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.77 compared with 10.70 for industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Mr. Cooper Group (COOP - Free Report) : This company which provides quality servicing, origination and transaction-based services principally to single-family residences primarily in United States, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.1% over the last 60 days.
Mr. Cooper has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.86 compared with 11.90 for industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
