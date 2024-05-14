Back to top

Best Value Stocks to Buy for May 13th

Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, May 13th:  

Organon & Co. (OGN - Free Report) : This healthcare company which focuses on the health of women throughout their lives, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.9% over the last 60 days.

Organon has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.72 compared with 6.0 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

The ODP Corporation (ODP - Free Report) : This company which is a provider of business services, products and digital workplace technology solutions to small, medium and enterprise businesses, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

The ODP has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.77 compared with 10.70 for industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Mr. Cooper Group (COOP - Free Report) : This company which provides quality servicing, origination and transaction-based services principally to single-family residences primarily in United States, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.1% over the last 60 days.

Mr. Cooper has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.86 compared with 11.90 for industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

