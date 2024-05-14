See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Momentum Stock to Buy for May 13th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, May13th:
AppLovin (APP - Free Report) : This company provides technology platform which enables developers to market, monetize, analyze and publish their apps, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.4% over the last 60 days.
AppLovin Corporation Price and Consensus
AppLovin Corporation price-consensus-chart | AppLovin Corporation Quote
AppLovin’s shares gained 88.6% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 6.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
AppLovin Corporation Price
AppLovin Corporation price | AppLovin Corporation Quote
TPG RE Finance Trust (TRTX - Free Report) : This commercial real estate finance company which focuses primarily on directly originating, acquiring and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 51.4% over the last 60 days.
TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. Price and Consensus
TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. price-consensus-chart | TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. Quote
TPG RE Finance Trust’s shares gained 70.2% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 6.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. Price
TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. price | TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. Quote
HysterYale Materials Handling (HY - Free Report) : This company that designs, engineers, manufactures, sells and services a comprehensive line of lift trucks, warehouse trucks, counterbalanced trucks, cargo, container handling trucks and aftermarket parts, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.8% over the last 60 days.
Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. Price and Consensus
Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. Quote
HysterYale Materials Handling’s shares gained 17.0% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 6.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. Price
Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. price | Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. Quote
