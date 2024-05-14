Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Momentum Stock to Buy for May 13th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, May13th:

AppLovin (APP - Free Report) : This company provides technology platform which enables developers to market, monetize, analyze and publish their apps, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.4% over the last 60 days.

AppLovin’s shares gained 88.6% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 6.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

TPG RE Finance Trust (TRTX - Free Report) : This commercial real estate finance company which focuses primarily on directly originating, acquiring and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 51.4% over the last 60 days.

TPG RE Finance Trust’s shares gained 70.2% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 6.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

HysterYale Materials Handling (HY - Free Report) : This company that designs, engineers, manufactures, sells and services a comprehensive line of lift trucks, warehouse trucks, counterbalanced trucks, cargo, container handling trucks and aftermarket parts, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.8% over the last 60 days.

HysterYale Materials Handling’s shares gained 17.0% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 6.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

