Insiders Are Buying These 3 Stocks
Investors closely monitor insider buys, as they can deliver a positive message to shareholders, reflecting overall business confidence.
Of course, many strict rules apply to insiders.
Insiders can’t trade based on material nonpublic information, they must pre-clear all trades, and all transactions of the company’s stock must occur during the Window Period.
In addition, insiders have a longer holding period than most, a critical aspect that investors should be aware of.
Three companies – Caterpillar (CAT - Free Report) , PPG Industries (PPG - Free Report) , and Hubbell (HUBB - Free Report) – have all seen recent insider activity. For those interested in trading like the insiders, let’s take a closer look at each.
Caterpillar
CAT shares have delivered solid gains so far in 2024, gaining 21% compared to the S&P 500’s 10.4% climb. A director recently made a splash following the release of its quarterly results, acquiring 500 shares at a total transaction value of over $168k.
Analysts have positively revised their earnings expectations across the board, undoubtedly a bullish sign.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
The company has long displayed a shareholder-friendly nature, holding the ranks of a Dividend Aristocrat. Shares currently yield a solid 1.5% annually paired with a sustainable payout ratio sitting at 24% of the company’s earnings.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
PPG Industries
PPG shares have been notably strong in May so far, gaining nearly 6% and outperforming relative to the S&P 500. The CEO recently swooped in for a purchase, buying roughly 2k shares at a total cost of just below $275k.
The company’s current year outlook has shifted positively over the last year, with the $8.44 Zacks Consensus EPS estimate up 7% and suggesting 10% year-over-year growth.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Hubbell
HUBB shares have delivered a strong performance in 2024, up nearly 22% and outperforming relative to the S&P 500. A director recently acquired 500 shares at a total transaction value of just under $190k.
Like those above, the company has been committed to increasingly rewarding shareholders, carrying a 7.7% five-year annualized dividend growth rate. Shares currently yield 1.2% annually paired with a sustainable payout ratio sitting at 32% of the company’s earnings.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Shares faced pressure post-earnings following its latest release before quickly reversing course, with HUBB posting a 1.7% beat relative to the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate and posting sales modestly ahead of expectations.
Bottom Line
Many investors closely monitor insider buys, as they can provide a high level of confidence and conviction.
And recently, all three stocks above – Caterpillar (CAT - Free Report) , PPG Industries (PPG - Free Report) , and Hubbell (HUBB - Free Report) – have seen recent insider activity.