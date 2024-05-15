We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Best Growth Stocks to Buy for May 14th
Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today May 14th:
PDD Holdings Inc. (PDD - Free Report) : This company which provides an e-commerce platform allowing users to participate in group buying deals, primarily through Tencent's Wechat app, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18% over the last 60 days.
PDD Holdings has a PEG ratio of 0.34 compared with 0.58 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
MINISO Group Holding Limited (MNSO - Free Report) : This retailer which offers design-led lifestyle products, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.7% over the last 60 days.
MINISO Group Holding Limited has a PEG ratio of 1.05 compared with 1.29 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL - Free Report) : This cruise company which owns and operates three global brands — Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises and Azamara Club Cruises, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.5% over the last 60 days.
Royal Caribbean Cruises has a PEG ratio of 0.43 compared with 1.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
